14-year-old pedestrian killed in Avondale crash

Authorities say a teen was crossing the road in Avondale when they were hit by vehicle.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A 14-year-old teen has died after crossing the street and being hit by a car in Avondale Tuesday evening.

The Avondale Police Department said around 7:22 p.m. the teen was crossing the street at El Mirage Road and Pima Street when he was hit by a vehicle.

The teen, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The driver, who police do not believe was impaired, stayed on the scene of the crash and cooperated with officials.

Authorities are still investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous