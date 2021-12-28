Suspect arrested for fatal hit-and-run that killed Valley father

Phoenix police said a suspect was arrested Tuesday for a hit-and-run crash that killed a 55-year-old father who was excited to spend the holidays with his family.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

The Phoenix Police Department has arrested a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 55-year-old father a couple of weeks before Christmas.

Lewis Kemp died on Dec. 11 after his truck was struck near 75th Avenue and Williams Street by a car that failed to yield to a stop sign. The car's driver allegedly fled on foot, leaving Kemp to die at the scene.

Kemp left behind two children and was known by his family for loving the Christmas season.

“He loved to do his Christmas decorations. That was his favorite holiday of the year. So, he was ready for Christmas,” Arminda Muñoz, Kemp's fiancé, told 12 News earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Phoenix police announced investigators had arrested Luis Enrique Mendez, 26, as a suspect in the hit-and-run case. The suspect was allegedly driving a stolen car at the time of his arrest, police said.

Deaths on Arizona roadways:

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include: