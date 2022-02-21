2-year-old boy struck in stroller during Phoenix hit-and-run incident

A hit-and-run crash in Phoenix caused a 2-year-old boy to be hospitalized in stable condition on Sunday.

PHOENIX — Police are looking for a suspect who ran a red light and hit a 2-year-old child that was being pushed across a Phoenix crosswalk on Sunday.

The Phoenix Police Department said a 2-year-old boy was being pushed in a stroller by a family member in the intersection of 19th and Glendale avenues when a vehicle ran a red light and struck them.

The collision happened just after 8:20 p.m. Officials said the driver fled the scene afterwards. The child was taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Authorities said the vehicle involved in the incident was described possibly as a charcoal gray, 2004-2010 Nissan Altima or Maxima.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous