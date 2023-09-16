Man dies after shooting incident in Tonopah

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a residence in Tonopah where an argument led to the shooting, authorities say.

Example video title will go here for this video

TONOPAH, Ariz. — A man is dead after a shooting incident involving his girlfriend in Tonopah, court documents say.

On Sept. 13, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to assist fire department personnel at a home near 339th Avenue and Salome Highway in Tonopah. But when deputies arrived, they were unable to locate anyone at the residence.

Deputies were then dispatched to Abrazo West Campus Hospital in reference to a man who had been transported from Abrazo Buckeye Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the man was pronounced dead, according to court documents.

Deputies learned that the victim was the same man from the residence call earlier that day. Authorities then contacted the victim’s girlfriend, identified as Danielle Cluff, who told deputies that she and her boyfriend were involved in an argument. Documents revealed that she locked him out of the residence in Tonopah and when he tried to force his way in, Cluff shot him with a pellet gun, through the door.

Because Cluff admitted to “recklessly firing” the pellet gun “out of anger,” and did not fear for her life, her actions were considered reckless and caused the death of the victim, court documents say.

Cluff was taken into custody and faces one felony two count of manslaughter.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed