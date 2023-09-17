Hit-and-run crash in Phoenix leaves person injured

A man was found in the roadway after a hit-and-run crash near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road, police say.

PHOENIX — A hit and run crash in Phoenix left one man injured Sunday, the city's police department said.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash at 1:10 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. The person who called about the incident told police there was a man on the roadway, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in the roadway, officials said. The fire department responded and transported the man to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

The investigation is on-going, police said.

