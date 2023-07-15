Mesa family frustrated after charges denied in loved one's murder

18-year-old Stephen Jacobo was shot and killed while at a house party last November

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa family is determined now, more than ever, to get justice in their loved one's murder.

18-year-old Stephen Jacobo was shot and killed while at a house party in Mesa last year. However, the suspected gunman is still a free man even though detectives have presented their case to the county attorney now twice.

The last time we spoke with the Jacobos in June, Mesa police had just submitted their report for formal charges to be made against the suspected gunman. It was the second time they tried to turn the case over to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, but it was again denied.

For Jacobo's parents, it's been difficult to find the words to describe the past eight months.

"My heart broke all over again," his mother Alma Antolin said.

"He brought everybody happiness," Stephen's father Mark Jacobo said. "My son didn't deserve that; he deserved a full life."

On November 6th, 2022, Jacobo was at a house party with friends when he was shot and killed. 20-year-old Joe Rim was arrested and booked for Second Degree Murder after partygoers identified him as the gunman. However, rim was released and never officially charged.

"It's just now becoming frustrating," said Jacobo.

Mesa police went back to work and in June re-submitted the report to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office that formal charges be made. But again, heartache.

"I received the letter from the chief posecuting attorney stating the report was denied," Jacobo said. "So I called him and talked to him personally."

"Anger, frustration, hate," Antolin said. "I know that hate is a strong word but it doesn't make sense."

"The City of Mesa knows who did this, the detectives know who did this to my son," Jacobo said. "I just don't know where the disconnect is to get this guy behind bars."

In a statement, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office told 12News they are "re-reviewing the case at the request of the next of kin. And that it's a "lengthy process that can't be expedited in the pursuit of justice."

"We just heard it from you," said Antolin. "We had no idea because the last we heard it was basically it is what it is. So to hear that from you, it sheds some light."

However, one thing the family says could make a difference in the case are the witnesses.

"Out of the ten people in the apartment they don't want to come forward," Jacobo said. "Please tell Mesa police your information so we can get this guy behind bars and give my son justice."

And they hope after at least eight months of waiting, the third time will be the charm.

"I thought it was a pretty black and white case," said Antolin. "My baby was taken from me, we know who did it and he's roaming free. I don't understand why these kids don't come forward and bring justice to my baby."

The family is also doing what they can to turn their pain into something positive. They are in the works of creating the Stephen Benito Jacobo Foundation. Their hope is to help bring awareness and educate others about the impacts of gun violence against juveniles.

