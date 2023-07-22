'Finally something good was happening with my disability': Local PhD student says there was problem with gifted service dog

"In response to the recent news of Sydney Abel’s experience with our service dog program, Golden Healer Service Dogs wishes to address the situation and clarify our side of the story. Sydney Abel, the contest winner, sought a service dog to assist with her medical conditions, including POTS, which caused her to experience frequent fainting spells. As part of our program, she was offered the opportunity to receive one of our service dogs, specially trained to aid individuals with various disabilities. After winning the contest in May of last year, Ms. Abel expressed her excitement and appreciation for the lifechanging opportunity. We understood the importance of providing her with a well-trained service dog, and that remained our primary goal throughout the process. However, it is essential to provide a comprehensive perspective on the events that unfolded. Shortly after announcing Sydney as the winner, a former, terminated, employee contacted Sydney with false allegations, which raised concerns about the ethics within our organization. Although the allegations made were false, Golden Healer Service Dogs takes all feedback seriously and constantly strives to maintain the highest standards of professionalism. Once our founder and CEO, Mike Carlson, was made aware of the allegations, he immediately addressed the situation. Steps were taken to ensure that the well-being of both our dogs and clients remained a top priority. In March of 2023, we informed Ms. Abel that her service dog, Hero, would soon be ready for placement and scheduled their week-long training and graduation for July 2023. Ms. Abel came to Salt Lake City on July 10 to start her week-long training with Hero. It is crucial to note that Hero had undergone rigorous training to become a service dog, and every effort was made to ensure his readiness for his new role. Throughout the process, we maintained open communication with Ms. Abel, and in addition provided her with the opportunity to receive a week-long training session to acquaint herself with Hero and learn how to work with him effectively. The first day of training seemed to be going very well and Ms. Abel seemed happy, smiling and kept expressing how well-behaved Hero was. However, an hour after she left training and took Hero back to her hotel, her husband called Mr. Carlson and asked him to pick up the dog. When Mr. Carlson arrived, Ms. Abel’s husband met him outside the hotel with Hero and seemed very upset. He said they didn’t think Hero was the right fit and Ms. Abel did not want to continue with the rest of training week. She chose to end the training after only spending a short four hours on the first day, expressing doubts about Hero's suitability as a service dog. We understand that a successful service dog partnership relies on compatibility and trust between the handler and the dog. Recognizing Ms. Abel's concerns, we met with her the next morning and encouraged her to spend the week with Hero before making her final decision. We also offered her the opportunity if she was willing, to wait for another service dog. We explained we have younger dogs in our program that could be considered for her and specifically trained to suit her needs. Ms. Abel declined these options and decided to part ways with Hero and our organization. Although we may not agree, we respect her decision, and we hold no ill will toward her for choosing what she believed was best for her well-being. Regarding the training process for service dogs, it is essential­­ to understand that training a service dog is a time-consuming and intricate process. Our dogs undergo an extensive two-year training program from the time they are newborn puppies, to ensure they are proficient in assisting individuals with disabilities effectively. We deeply empathize with Ms. Abel's desire for independence and the challenges she faces due to her medical condition. Our mission has always been to provide well-trained service dogs to those in need, and we continue to work diligently to uphold our commitment to our clients. At Golden Healer Service Dogs, we value transparency and accountability. We appreciate Ms. Abel's courage in sharing her experience, as it highlights the significance of researching reputable service dog programs to ensure a successful and fulfilling partnership. Our team remains dedicated to providing exceptional service dogs and will continue to evolve and improve our processes to meet the needs of our clients. For individuals seeking service dogs, we encourage thorough research and open communication with service dog organizations to foster successful matches and positive outcomes."