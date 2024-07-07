Phoenix Art Museum to host exhibit showcasing Barbie's 60+ year history

The exhibit was created by Illusion Projects and curated by costume historian Karan Feder.

PHOENIX — Barbie enthusiasts, this is the event for you.

Whether you're a lifelong fan or someone who just discovered Barbie from the new movie, a must-attend exhibit is coming to the Phoenix Art Museum early next year.

"The expansive display examines the Barbie brand’s 60+ year history and the doll’s global impact on pop culture through a wide-ranging showcase of more than 250 vintage dolls," the museum said in a release.

The dolls come from the collections of private collector David Porcello and the doll's creator Mattel.

"Barbie is a brand that has evolved through generations, and we can’t wait for fans of all ages to take a journey through time with us.” said Mattel's Julie Freeland.

The museum said the exhibit was created by Illusion Projects (Tim Clothier - Illusion Projects, Inc.) and curated by costume historian Karan Feder.

Also included in the exhibit will be life-size fashion designs and exclusive interviews.

The exhibit will take a look at the vast array of styles, careers and identities Barbie has taken on since 1959, when the doll first made her debut in the world.

“For generations, Barbie has been a popular and prominent figure in our contemporary culture, reflecting the evolution of gender, identity, beauty, empowerment, and success. Often influencing and shifting societal norms in tangible ways, Barbie has also been in step with trends throughout fashion history,” said the art museum's CEO Jeremy Mikolajczak.

The exhibit will run from Feb. 4 - July 7, 2024.

