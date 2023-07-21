When will the Mattel Adventure Park open in Arizona? Here's an update

Visitors to the Mattel Adventure Park can enjoy a signature pink beverage on the third-story rooftop of Barbie's Beach House.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Mattel Adventure Park is coming to Glendale. It’s being built just south of State Farm Stadium alongside the new VAI Resort along West Cardinals Way.

12News reached out to the people behind the project and they said they aren’t ready to share a timeline of when the new theme park will be completed by just yet, but you can see the progress on their website’s live construction cam.

We did learn more details about what you will be able to check out at Mattel’s Adventure Park. It will feature tons of Barbie-themed activities with Barbie’s Beach House.

Officials said this will be a dream destination for Barbie fans of all ages. You can enjoy a signature pink beverage on the third-story rooftop of her Beach House.

Inside visitors will get to look inside Barbie's iconic closet which will use hologram technology to bring Barbie to life. The park will also feature Hot Wheels and Thomas & Friends attractions.

According to officials, the park covers nine acres and they said it will feature over 160-thousand square feet of air-conditioned space.

The Mattel Adventure Park is being built next to the VAI Resort which is a first-of-its-kind, combined hotel and amphitheater.

VAI’s website says it’s coming in 2024, which was originally expected to be completed in 2023.