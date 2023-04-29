'We want survivors to have their voices heard': Healing vigil held for victims of crime

Organizers behind the event said victims of crime are often left out when it comes to policy changes and laws.

PHOENIX — This week is National Crime Victims' Rights Week in the United States and vigils and observances took place in cities across the nation.

Saturday victims of crime, survivors, and their families spent the day making sure their voices are heard in the Valley at an event hosted by Survivors for Safety and Justice.

The vigil was held at the Zion Institute.

It was an opportunity for attendees to share stories in a safe space while continuing to heal.

"We want survivors to have their voices heard," said Katrina Smith with Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

"Too often victims of crime do not have a seat at the table when policy decisions are being made, and we're kind of the forgotten ones in the crime, so we just want to be involved when decisions are being made about where to spend money or where to make changes," Smith said.

Organizers said they are pushing lawmakers in Arizona to pass a bill that would provide funding for a trauma center that would provide a one-stop shop for services for victims of crime.

Domestic violence resources

If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233 (SAFE).

The Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Hotline is 602-279-2980 or text 520-720-3383.

For help at New Life Domestic Violence in Arizona, call 623-932-4404

Go here for more local resources and shelters.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.