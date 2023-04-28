Police looking for suspect after man was shot and killed early Friday morning

The victim, later identified as Viorel Botos, 38, was pronounced deceased on scene.

PHOENIX — A man was shot and killed early Friday morning near State Route 51 and Greenway Road, according to the Pheonix Police Department.

When officers responded to an unknown trouble call they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, later identified as Viorel Botos, 38, was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police said the suspect left the area prior to police arrival.

Detectives have taken over the investigation and are seeking any information related to this incident.

No other details were released.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

