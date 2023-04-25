Police looking for suspect in deadly west Phoenix shooting

According police, the shooting happened at about 6 a.m. on April 23 at an apartment complex near Black Canyon Highway and Maryland Avenue.

PHOENIX — Homicide detectives are looking for the suspect responsible for a deadly shooting in west Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting happened at about 6 a.m. on April 25 at an apartment complex near Black Canyon Highway and Maryland Avenue.

The adult male victim was found suffering serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital by the Phoenix Fire Department. The man later died, police said.

The victim's name has not been released.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case should call Silent Witness at 480(WITNESS) or 480(TESTEGO).

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.