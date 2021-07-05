2 people dead, 6 others injured after multi-vehicle collision

Three adults were transported to a local hospital in critical condition from the crash while three children were transported in stable condition, officials said.

PHOENIX — Six people, including three children, have been injured and two people have died after a multi-vehicle collision near the area of North 37th Avenue & Grand Avenue, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the scene just after midnight Monday morning, the department said. They pronounced the two people dead at the scene and took account of the six other injured people.

A 53-year-old woman, a 34-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old woman were transferred to a local hospital in critical condition, firefighters said. A six-month-old set of twins and a three-year-old were also transferred to a local hospital in stable condition.

The Phoenix Police Department has taken over the investigation, firefighters said. Police have not yet released the cause of the crash nor the identity of the victims involved.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest information.

