Man dies after car rolls on US 60 near Mesa

Officials said that the vehicle left the roadway before hitting a guard rail and rolling onto the shoulder of the highway.

MESA, Ariz. — One man has died after his car crashed and rolled on the U.S. 60 near Mesa on Sunday evening.

The driver was going eastbound on the highway near Ellsworth Road when he left the roadway and hit a guard rail, causing the car to flip, officials said.

The driver was the only occupant in the car and required extrication before being transported to the hospital, officials said.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

