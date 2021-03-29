Motorcyclist killed, driver hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Mesa

The crash happened near 110th Street and University Drive in Mesa.

MESA, Ariz. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash after colliding with a van Monday afternoon in Mesa. The crash happened near 110th Street and University Drive.

Investigators said the motorcycle, being ridden by a man, crashed into a van, being driven by a woman.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, officials said. The woman driving the van was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is not known at the moment if speed or impairment were factors in the crash. The identities of those involved in the crash weren't immediately released.

The area is closed to traffic as the investigation continues.