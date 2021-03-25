Grand Canyon University basketball player dies in California car crash, friends say

Oscar Frayer, 23, was a forward for the team and a senior communications major at the college.

PHOENIX — A member of the Grand Canyon University men’s basketball team has died after being involved in a car crash in California on Tuesday, according to multiple friends and teammates.

Oscar Frayer, 23, was a forward for the team and senior communication major at GCU.

Listed at 6-feet, 6-inches and 190 pounds, Frayer served as a starter during the Antelopes' first NCAA Tournament appearance on Saturday.

He earned 8 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists during the squad’s 86-74 loss to No. 2 Iowa.

I bleed purple FOREVER!!!! THANK YOU LOPE NATION for the last 5 years..it’s been nothing less than amazing..from President Mueller, to our coaching staff, to my brothers who I compete with everyday..it’s love FOREVER. 4 Gone🤘🏿💜 — Oscar Proud #⃣4⃣ (@Oscar_Frayer) March 21, 2021

Current and former teammates such as DeWayne Russell, Gerard Martin, Alessandro Lever and Casey Benson each posted tribute posts to Frayer on social media.

Man, I’m at a loss for words and just in shock. Just watched you play a couple days ago and now you’re gone. You were one-of-a-kind and one of the most upbeat and energetic people I’ve ever been around. Could put a smile on anyone’s face. Love you, O. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SkghZ0Xyyd — Casey Benson (@CaseyBenson15) March 24, 2021

GCU could not confirm Frayer's death Wednesday but issued a statement that read in part:

“We are aware of reports of a car accident in Lodi, California, in which three people were killed and two police officers suffered serious injuries this morning. Identification of the three deceased individuals has not been confirmed.

GCU is unable to provide further information until the identities have been confirmed by California Highway Patrol or the families.

Our hearts and prayers are with the families of the three individuals and the police officers who were injured.”

Frayer was from Oakland, California, and attended Moreau Catholic High School before committing to GCU in 2016.

