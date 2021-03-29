x
7 kids transported to the hospital following crash, 3 in critical condition

The accident happened on Buckeye Road near 75th Avenue in Phoenix, police said.
PHOENIX — Seven kids have been transported to the hospital, three in critical condition, following a crash on Buckeye Road near 75th Avenue on Sunday evening. 

Two cars were involved and one was flipped on its side, according to police. 

A 16, 14 and 13-year-old are reported to be in critical condition. Two 12-year-olds, a 2-year-old and a 6-month-old were also transferred but are allegedly stable, police said.

Though the injuries have been described as critical, they are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

It is currently unknown who the drivers of either car were. Impairment doesn't seem to be a factor, police said. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided. 

