7 kids transported to the hospital following crash, 3 in critical condition

The accident happened on Buckeye Road near 75th Avenue in Phoenix, police said.

PHOENIX — Seven kids have been transported to the hospital, three in critical condition, following a crash on Buckeye Road near 75th Avenue on Sunday evening.

Two cars were involved and one was flipped on its side, according to police.

A 16, 14 and 13-year-old are reported to be in critical condition. Two 12-year-olds, a 2-year-old and a 6-month-old were also transferred but are allegedly stable, police said.

Though the injuries have been described as critical, they are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

It is currently unknown who the drivers of either car were. Impairment doesn't seem to be a factor, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.