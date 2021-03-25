Pregnant woman killed in Phoenix car crash

Police say that the other driver stayed on scene and did not sustain injuries in the crash.

PHOENIX — A pregnant woman was killed during a two-car crash in the area of McDowell Road and 52nd Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene and learned that the 26-year-old driver, who was also 8 months pregnant, failed to stop for a red light and collided with the other driver, police said.

Both the woman and unborn baby died in the crash, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed on the scene and was tested for impairment. Officers say that they did not detect any.