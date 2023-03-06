Missing police K-9 considered dangerous, authorities asking for information

Goodyear police said that the off-duty K-9 may be injured and is considered dangerous. If you see him, please call 911.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A missing K-9 unit from the Avondale Police Department has sparked a search that apparently stretches across multiple departments. According to the Goodyear Police Department, the dog may be injured and is considered dangerous.

Police described the K-9, named Rico, as a large, 90-pound tan Malinois with a black face. He is reportedly wearing a medal collar and was last seen near 161st Lane and Lower Buckeye Parkway.

It's unknown how the K-9 was injured, but Goodyear police said that he was off-duty, and from another department. Authorities warn the public not to approach if they see him.

Instead, Avondale police ask that anyone with information call the Avondale or Goodyear police departments if they have information on the dog's whereabouts.

Officers from the Goodyear Police Department, Avondale Police Department, Avondale Animal Control, Maricopa County Animal Control, as well as their drone support units are looking for Rico.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.

