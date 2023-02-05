Over 20 pounds of methamphetamine found by Coconino County K9 unit

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office said that the drugs were seized from a California resident who was driving to Phoenix.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Dex, a K9 with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) proved on Saturday that he's a good boy who's good at his job when he helped officers seize over 20 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Around 7:00 a.m. on Feb. 4, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office K9 Team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-40 near Two Guns.

During the stop, officers found a bag in the passenger compartment of the car that contained "several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine."

All told, the bags weighed out to 24 pounds, authorities said.

The driver, a 33-year-old California resident, was arrested and told officers that he was driving to Phoenix from Los Angeles.

He was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff on charges related to transporting drugs for sale.

Dex can be seen above next to his handler, Cpl. Ben Waibel with the CCSO. Pictured behind them are some of the bags of methamphetamine spread on a patrol cruiser hood.

