Scottsdale police K-9 passes away from cancer

The agency said Kane the police K-9 died Monday from a rare, aggressive type of cancer.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department said one of its drug-sniffing dogs passed away on Monday from cancer.

Kane the police K-9 had served in the agency's narcotics unit and helped Scottsdale police make numerous drug-related arrests.

The agency said Kane had been diagnosed with a rare, aggressive type of cancer. Kane was described as an "extremely social" dog that always had a "smile on his face."

Scottsdale police lost another of its K-9s in 2020 after the dog was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

SPD is mourning the loss of K9 Kane. Kane was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive cancer and succumbed to the disease on Jan 16, 2023. pic.twitter.com/87TZ2T2Vqx — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 18, 2023

