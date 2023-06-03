Valley family wants vandal to stop ruining memorial for deceased 19-year-old

The family of 19-year-old Bryce Burgess set up a memorial near where the motorcyclist died on Dec. 23. But someone has apparently destroyed it.

Example video title will go here for this video

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A Valley mother who lost her son to a motorcycle crash back in December is now coping with a new type of pain. Someone is constantly destroying the memorial set up at the corner where her son was killed on Dec. 23.

"I've had to put this memorial up four times now," said Jennifer Newman.

Newman has not only lost a child, but now the location where he took his last breath continues to be vandalized. She's understandably devastated on top of the heartbreaking loss she's already experienced.

"I always keep artificial flowers here, so it always looks beautiful for him," Newman said.

Bryce Burgess was riding his motorcycle home around 9:30 p.m. after riding with some friends near 114th Avenue and Bell Road. The 19-year-old passed away after a driver failed to yield for a left-hand turn and hit him. Now, family and friends are dealing with destruction when it comes to Bryce's memorial, which they have permission from the police and property owners to place.

"You can see now how dirty it is from being thrown in the dumpster, this is the second post I've made for him," his mother said.

Posts, pictures, plush teddy bears -- all trashed and Newman has no idea why.

"I honestly have no idea, I wish I knew, I don't know if it's related to the accidents, or someone just doesn't like it here on the corner, I wish I knew," the mother said.

She's now put up a trail camera to catch the culprit.

"I caught a man on a bicycle with a black hoodie, with the hoodie pulled over his face, with a big black trash bag, I've seen that it's a white male but they've obstructed their face," she said.

Her hope is that the person responsible stops and lets the memory of her son rest in peace.

Newman has checked with the City of Surprise, the police department, and the property owners where the memorial is, none of whom has a problem with it, she said.

Up to Speed