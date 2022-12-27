Friends of dead 19-year-old motorcyclist call for more protective gear

The friends of Bryce Burgess, who died last week in Surprise after he was hit on his motorcycle, are urging others to protect themselves on the road.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A Valley family is saying goodbye to their 19-year-old son after he was killed in a motorcycle crash just before Christmas Eve.

Now one of his close riding buddies, Jeremy Behie, is hoping more riders do whatever they can to protect themselves from the dangers on the road -- especially when it comes to protective gear.

"When you say goodbye to someone on a motorcycle, give them a hug and tell them you love them," Behie said. "I didn't think it would be the last time I saw Bryce, I didn't think it would be the last time I saw Carson, I didn't think it would be the last time I saw Tucker."

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, at least 160 motorcycle-related deaths were reported in 2021. Now after losing longtime friends to fatal accidents, Behie is taking action to raise awareness about available safety gear.

"All three of those boys are in my group. I'm never going to see Bryce again or ride with him again or talk to him again," Behie added.

While Bryce Burgess, the most recent teen taken from this world in a wreck near 114th Avenue and Bell Road, was wearing a helmet, Behie is still pushing for more protection for existing riders.

"Your chest plate is self-explanatory, it goes over your head and you clip it together on both sides and it holds you in. Plus, gloves are important, they've got thick leather ones like this with carbon knuckles so you don't have to worry about your knuckles getting broken," Behie said.

And jackets can be the difference between life and death.

"There are companies that make airbags for the jackets so you have a CO2 cartridge somewhere and if it feels an impact, it has a button that will blow up and protect you," he said. "With all these accidents, it's all been the same impact there's got to be a way to fix that, there's got to be a way to prevent that from happening."

Ultimately, protecting each and every person from a potentially life-ending ride is the goal.

The motorcycle group plans to do a tribute ride for Bryce Burgess starting from the site of the crash up to Bartlett Lake to spread his ashes.

