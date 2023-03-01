x
Phoenix police identify bicyclist killed in Sunnyslope crash

Police say a 25-year-old bicyclist was killed Tuesday night near Hatcher and Cave Creek roads.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified a bicyclist who died Tuesday night following a crash near Hatcher and Cave Creek roads.

Noah Woodruff, 25, was struck by two cars after crossing Cave Creek Road midblock around 10 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department. 

Both drivers stayed on the scene and passed an evaluation for signs of impairment. 

No other information was released. 

Deaths on Arizona roads 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

