Phoenix police identify bicyclist killed in Sunnyslope crash

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified a bicyclist who died Tuesday night following a crash near Hatcher and Cave Creek roads.

Noah Woodruff, 25, was struck by two cars after crossing Cave Creek Road midblock around 10 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Both drivers stayed on the scene and passed an evaluation for signs of impairment.

No other information was released.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous