Suspected drunk driver dies after crashing into Tempe bus stop, police say

The crash happened just after midnight near Priest Drive and Elliot Road. No one else was injured.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man is dead after crashing into a Tempe bus stop. Police believe that alcohol was involved.

The crash reportedly happened at 12:35 a.m. on Saturday near Priest Drive and Elliot Road. Investigators found that a lone vehicle crashed into a bus stop in the area, leaving the man driving it critically injured.

First responders from both the Tempe police and fire departments attempted life-saving measures, but the man died on the scene of the crash.

No other people were injured, and traffic restrictions are in place on Priest Drive as police investigate.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

