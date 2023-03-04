Suspected drunk driver dies after crashing into Tempe bus stop, police say

The crash happened just after midnight near Priest Drive and Elliot Road. No one else was injured.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A man is dead after crashing into a Tempe bus stop. Police believe that alcohol was involved.

The crash reportedly happened at 12:35 a.m. on Saturday near Priest Drive and Elliot Road. Investigators found that a lone vehicle crashed into a bus stop in the area, leaving the man driving it critically injured.

First responders from both the Tempe police and fire departments attempted life-saving measures, but the man died on the scene of the crash.

No other people were injured, and traffic restrictions are in place on Priest Drive as police investigate.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

2012: 821 deaths

2013: 844 deaths

2014: 774 deaths

2015: 895 deaths

2016: 952 deaths

2017: 1,000 deaths

2018: 1,010 deaths

2019: 982 deaths

2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

