Detention officer arrested, accused of trying to bring illegal drugs into jail, according to MCSO

According to MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone, the drugs included both meth and fentanyl.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County detention officer has been arrested for attempting to bring illegal drugs into the local jail, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

According to MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone, the drugs included both meth and fentanyl.

Sheriff Penzone said Wednesday he was "disgusted" by Andres Salazar's alleged actions and would do everything reasonable and humanly possible to ensure illegal drugs are not coming into the jails.

Salazar, who has worked at the Lower Buckeye Jail since 2019, is facing felony charges, including possessing a narcotic drug and promoting prison contraband.

Penzone said scanning machines would be installed to ensure every individual coming into the jails is screened for illegal contraband.

Penzone said the project funding would come from money the state set aside in the MCSO budget.

MCSO said in 2022 alone, 172 inmates were taken to the hospital for overdose or drug-related incidents.

The medical examiner determined that 17 in-custody deaths were the result of an overdose, or drugs were a major contributing factor.

In 2022, 194 inmates tested positive for some sort of drug, and 114 out of the 194 tested positive for fentanyl.

>> VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Oficial de detención arrestado por intentar introducir drogas ilegales a la cárcel, dijo MCSO

This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Watch MCSO press conference in the media player below:

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Get to know 12News

At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

12News is built on a legacy of trust. We serve more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.