Police capture man believed to have shot Scottsdale officer Friday night

Kenneth Hearne was arrested near Baseline and Rural roads Saturday evening after a shootout with police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPE, Ariz. — NOTE: THIS VIDEO IS FROM AN EARLIER STORY

Police say they have arrested the man believed to have shot a Scottsdale police officer in Phoenix Friday night.

Phoenix police said they arrested Kenneth Hearne Saturday evening after a shootout at 4677 S. Lakeshore Drive in Tempe, near Baseline and Rural roads. Hearne was injured in the shootout and was transferred to a local hospital, police said.

The initial incident happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex near 2nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Scottsdale police said officers with the Special Assignments Unit were serving a search warrant in the complex and were met at the front door by a woman and child who told police no one else was home.

Officers said while they removed the mother and child from the home; they recognized someone they believed to be the suspect in the hallway.

Police said the suspect ducked inside a room and started firing a gun through the wall, striking an SAU sergeant.

Police said officers and the suspect engaged in gunfire, at which point the suspect hopped over a second-story balcony and fled from the scene.

The sergeant was rushed to the hospital after the shooting. They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the department said. The officer is making good progress.