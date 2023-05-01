Police arrest thief accused of stealing Make-a-Wish statue in Phoenix

Phoenix police have recovered shards of a bronze statue that memorialized the memory of 7-year-old Chris Greicius, who died of leukemia in 1980.

The statue of a Valley boy who died of leukemia that was stolen last week outside of Phoenix's Make-a-Wish offices has been found broken up into shards, police said.

A bronze statue of 7-year-old Chris Greicius, whose untimely death served as the inspiration for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, was taken by two thieves on the night of Jan. 3 near 16th Street and Highland Avenue.

Troy Burke has been identified as one of the suspects who allegedly took the statue last week, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Burke allegedly admitted to being involved in the theft and has been booked into jail.

Pieces of the destroyed statue have been recovered by investigators.

The statue outside of Make-a-Wish America's offices in Phoenix had depicted Greicius dressed as a DPS patrolman because the boy dreamed of being a police officer before he died.

Police are still attempting to find the other suspect.

