MCSO deputy shoots, injures woman while serving search warrant in Paradise Valley

The Maricopa County Sheriff's office said the woman was holding a gun and pointed it at detectives before she was shot.

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A Paradise Valley woman was shot and injured by a Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy while serving a search warrant at her home Tuesday.

MCSO detectives went to the home of Theresse Danielle Federico in Paradise Valley to execute a search warrant related to a white-collar crime investigation.

"Attempts were made to contact the suspect peacefully at the door. The suspect appeared in the residential kitchen with a handgun pointed in the direction of detectives," MSCO said.

The detectives reportedly told her to drop the gun, and when she did not, a detective fired a single shot at her. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will review the shooting. Sheriff Penzone will also conduct an administrative review.