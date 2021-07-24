Chandler police arrest suspect after shooting with officers and major crash

The suspect allegedly fled the officer-involved shooting scene and was involved in a six-car crash, police said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler police have arrested a suspect who they say was involved in a shooting incident with police before allegedly causing a major crash on Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to a trespassing call at a mobile home. When they arrived they found the suspect making strange gestures.

When the suspect for into his car to flee, officers shot him, police said.

Then, the suspect allegedly caused a six-car crash at Dobson and Frye roads. Ten patients were evaluated on the scene and three were transported to the hospital in serious condition, officials said.

The suspect was arrested and no officers were injured. The suspect sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

ChandlerPD investigating an officer involved shooting near California & Chicago. Suspect crashed at Dobson & Frye while fleeing. Suspect in custody. No officers injured. No danger to publc. pic.twitter.com/C5aiyKsOv0 — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) July 25, 2021

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

