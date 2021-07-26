Woman accused of manslaughter, aggravated assault after fatal multi-vehicle collision

The Phoenix Police Department said the woman showed signs and symptoms indicating impairment at the time of the crash.

PHOENIX — A woman has died after being involved in a traffic collision Saturday evening, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The woman, who has been identified as 43-year-old Fabiola Vargas-Bracamontes, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, police said.

Asheley Alvidrez, 29, has since been booked into the Maricopa County Jail and charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault after the fatal collision.

Detectives investigating the collision that happened near the intersection of 72nd Drive & Thomas Road found that Alvidrez was driving a tan Chevy Tahoe when she collided with the rear end of a Mazda 6, causing the Mazda to be pushed over the center median into oncoming traffic, the department said.

A green Kia Sorento, driven by Vargas-Bracamontes, hit the Mazda after it was pushed into oncoming traffic, officers said. A silver Toyota Camry was also involved in the collision.

The drivers of the Mazda and Camry both received non-life-threatening injuries at the scene, police said.

Alvidrez showed signs and symptoms indicating impairment during the investigation, the department said. It was not reported whether Alvidrez was injured in the collision.

