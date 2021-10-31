Man injured after police shooting at Avondale McDonald's

Police said an altercation started between a man and officers, resulting in the man being shot.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A man was shot after an altercation with police happened at a McDonald's in Avondale early Sunday, officials said.

The Avondale Police Department said officers were sent to the McDonald's on 99th Avenue and McDowell Road to check on a man who was sleeping in the drive-through around 3:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, police said they found the man asleep in the vehicle with a gun.

After police reportedly saw the weapon, the area was cleared of any bystanders, officials said. Police said the officers made several attempts to wake the man up without opening his vehicle.

When the man did wake up, police said there was an "altercation" and the man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officials have not yet said what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

Up to Speed