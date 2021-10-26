Mesa man fired 26 shots at parents' home after they kicked him out, police say

Mesa police said Ruben Flores III took an Uber ride to his family's home and fired several rounds before fleeing the scene.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa man has been taken into custody Monday after he allegedly fired several gunshots at his family's home following a domestic dispute with his parents.

Ruben Flores III, 22, is accused of discharging a gun at his parents' home on three separate occasions within the last week, according to the Mesa Police Department.

On Oct. 20, Flores was kicked out of the family's home after he allegedly made violent threats against his father.

Police said 13 bullets penetrated the family's home the following day. On Oct. 23, 10 more bullets were fired into the residence.

Three shots were fired on Oct. 24 and the family's truck was vandalized. Mesa police did not report any injuries that occurred during the shootings.

Video surveillance captured a suspect who was wearing similar clothing worn by Flores after one of the shootings, police said.

Officers additionally contacted Uber and learned that Flores had used its services before and after the shootings occurred. One of the suspect's shoes allegedly matched a footprint found by the family's truck.

Flores was booked into the Maricopa County jail on charges of firing a gun at a residence and theft.

