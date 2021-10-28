Phoenix man allegedly strangled, hogtied, assaulted girlfriend

William Fisher, 31, was arrested Wednesday after his girlfriend escaped from their apartment and accused Fisher of trying to kill her, police said

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man is facing several felony charges after he allegedly held his girlfriend captive by hogtying her limbs and gagging her with a sock.

William Fisher, 31, was arrested Wednesday after his girlfriend accused him of strangling and assaulting her repeatedly as she attempted to escape their apartment on Oct. 18.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, Fisher became upset after he spotted his girlfriend talking to another man in their neighborhood. The two began to argue and the girlfriend tried to leave the apartment, located near Indian School Road and 35th Avenue.

Fisher locked the front door with a key and allegedly shoved his girlfriend's cell phone down a garbage disposal.

Police said Fisher strangled the woman several times, causing her to repeatedly pass out. The girlfriend told police Fisher hogtied her hands and feet together and let her lie on the floor for up to 30 minutes.

She alleged Fisher would threaten to kill her before apologizing for hurting her. Fisher then allegedly forced the woman to strip naked and get into a bathtub, police reports show.

After spending some time in the bathtub, Fisher and the girlfriend went into the bedroom and Fisher fell asleep. The girlfriend told police she found the key to the front door and managed to escape before Fisher woke up.

Investigators observed multiple injuries along the woman's neck and shoulders. A search of their apartment turned up several ropes that were allegedly used to bind the victim.

Phoenix police said Fisher admitted to ingesting methamphetamine on the day of the assault and doesn't remember assaulting his girlfriend.

Fisher is facing charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault, making threats, and criminal damage.

