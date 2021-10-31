x
Teenager, two men injured in shooting in west Phoenix

Police say a teenage girl and two men were sitting in a vehicle when they were all shot.
PHOENIX — Three people were shot while in a vehicle in west Phoenix early Sunday, police said.

Around 3 a.m., officers from the Phoenix Police Department responded to the area of 75th Avenue and Thomas Road for a shooting.

Police said a teenage girl and two men were in a vehicle when they were shot. All three people had gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Officers were on the scene speaking with witnesses and looking for evidence to determine what led up to the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available. 

