Teenager, two men injured in shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three people were shot while in a vehicle in west Phoenix early Sunday, police said.

Around 3 a.m., officers from the Phoenix Police Department responded to the area of 75th Avenue and Thomas Road for a shooting.

Police said a teenage girl and two men were in a vehicle when they were shot. All three people had gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were on the scene speaking with witnesses and looking for evidence to determine what led up to the shooting.

