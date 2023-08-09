Man rescued, dog dead after being found suffering from heat-related illness on Piestewa Peak

A man with two dogs was rescued from Piestewa Peak Wednesday after suffering a heat-related emergency. One of the dogs did not survive, officials said.

PHOENIX — A man with two dogs on Piestewa Peak is recovering after being rescued by emergency crews Wednesday.

According to Phoenix fire, the 30-year-old man and his dogs were found on the hiking trail suffering from heat-related illnesses. Unfortunately, one of the dogs did not survive. The other dog is now recovering at the Humane Society, officials said.

The identity and condition of the man was not immediately released. This is a developing story.

