What trails are closed in Phoenix? Extreme heat poses new challenges for hikers

Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak are closed from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. because of an excessive heat warning.

PHOENIX — Despite scorching hot temperatures, dozens still hiked up Camelback Mountain on Sunday.

The City of Phoenix announced restricted hours for two of it's most popular hiking destinations. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak are closed because of an excessive heat warning until after Independence Day.

Temperatures topped 115 degrees in Phoenix and were still in the high triple digits when the Echo Canyon Trailhead at Camelback Mountain reopened Sunday evening.

The parking lot started to fill with hikers who were ready to tackle one of the State's most difficult trails.

"From the bottom to the top which is essentially the same height as the Empire State Building,” said Phoenix Park Ranger David Anthony.

There are warning signs everywhere letting people know the potential dangers of hiking in the heat and what they need to bring.

Many of the hikers seen Tuesday carried extra bottles of water with them for the journey.

“I’d rather bring extra than not have enough," hiker Jesus Beltran said. "I’ve had it happen where I've run out of water on a hiking trail and it’s not fun.”

Mike Velazquez said he's been hiking Camelback for 30 years and brings at least six bottles of water with him.

"I need three, one at the top one at the bottom but it’s not unusual for me to give half of it away mostly to people from out of town," Velazquez said.

It was a few years ago when Velazquez said he watched someone die on Camelback Mountain from the excessive heat. Which is why he brings spare water for those who need it.

Ranger Anthony recommends people bring at least two liters of water and once they run out of half of their supply, that's when they need to descend the mountain.

While many took this advice, others on Sunday did not. A few people were seen not carrying any water at all. Those same people started their hike at about 6:00 p.m. but didn't make it back to their cars until 9:00 p.m. once the sun was already down.

On Saturday, the Phoenix Fire Department said one woman called 911 after getting exhausted from the heat and wasn't able to walk the rest of the way down from Camelback Mountain. A helicopter was brought in to save her.

