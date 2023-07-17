'Overheated, dehydrated and out of water': Traveling nurse rescued from Camelback Mountain during extreme heat

The woman was assisted down the trail to an ambulance, where paramedics evaluated her and delivered basic life support measures.

PHOENIX — A traveling nurse from the Midwest learned the hard way not to take the Arizona heat for granted.

Phoenix firefighters said crews were called to Cholla Trail at Camelback Mountain Monday around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a 49-year-old woman who had become overheated on the trail.

Firefighters said rescue crews hiked to the woman's side and found her overheated, dehydrated and out of water.

The woman was assisted down the trail to an ambulance, where paramedics evaluated her and delivered basic life support measures.

After rehydrating and cooling efforts, firefighters said the hiker refused transportation to the hospital and left with her co-hiker and husband.

Hiking is one of Arizona's most popular weekend activities. But the days are getting longer – and hotter. Every year, over 200 hikers are rescued from Phoenix alone, according to Arizona State Parks and Trails (ASPT).

But there are plenty of ways to get out on the trails and enjoy Arizona's gorgeous summers without becoming one of those hikers needing help.

Hydration is a journey, not a destination

We can't stress this one enough: Always bring more water than you think you'll need!

You should drink water before, during, and after a hike, according to ASPT. You may not feel like you're sweating a lot because of the dry weather, but you'll lose water even faster in the heat.

"When you've finished half of your water supply, it's time to turn around -- no matter where you are on a trail," the department said.

According to REI, you should drink half a liter up to a full liter of water every hour that you're on the trail.

Here are the signs of dehydration:

Dry mouth

Decreased energy

Nausea

Muscle cramps

Headaches

So know what to look for, and stay on top of your hydration game!

Plan ahead, and gear up

Know where you're going! Before you hike, make sure you have all of your trail maps and guides downloaded or printed.

You can find plenty of trail information at AZStateParks.com/Arizona-Hiking or third-party organizations like AllTrails or Gaia GPS. When you're heading out, the department said it's a good idea to take a GPS with you and make sure your phone is fully charged.

Keep an eye on emergency alerts. The National Weather Service will issue a heat warning if the temperature poses a threat.

And if you're hiking alone, tell someone you know where you're going and how long you expect to be gone.

And make sure you have the right gear. Here are a few things to consider:

A hat

Sunglasses

Sunscreen

Long lightweight sleeves

Light-colored, moisture-wicking, breathable clothing

Sturdy, comfortable footwear

Insect repellent

Salty snacks

Plenty of water

Know your limits

As so many people like to say: It's a dry heat. And that dry heat will sneak up on you. Make sure you know the warning signs of heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion can cause dizziness, excessive sweating, nausea, and vomiting, as well as cool and clammy, pale skin.

Heat stroke -- which is much more serious -- can cause severe headaches, confusion, and changes in behavior. A person suffering from heat stroke will stop sweating and feel hot to the touch.

At that point, it's time to call 911.

But it's always best to avoid the problem entirely. There's no shame in calling off a hike and turning around!

During a hike, check in with yourself and see how you're doing. How are your energy levels? Do you still have enough water? What's the temperature?

Questions like those are the key to having a fun-filled weekend on Arizona's beautiful trails.

As ASPT puts it, "Every trail can be your favorite if you have a great time."

For more tips and safety information, you can visit azstateparks.com/hiking-safety.

