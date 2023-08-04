Police looking for overdue hiker last seen Friday morning

Police said Jessica Lindstrom was last seen Friday afternoon near 51st Drive and Happy Valley Road.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 34-year-old overdue hiker.

Police said Jessica Christine Lindstrom was last seen Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. near 51st Drive and West Deem Hills Parkway while hiking in the Deem Hills Recreation area.



Lindstrom is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and neon yellow shorts.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.

Missing Endangered Person



Jessica Lindstrom was last seen this morning hiking the Deem Hills Rec area near 51st Dr and Deem Hills Pkwy. Jessica is a 34 yr old W/F 506 135 with Bro/Blu. She was wearing a black tank top and neon yellow shorts. Contact PPD with any info. pic.twitter.com/iK74OVMlsP — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 5, 2023

