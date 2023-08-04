Police looking for overdue hiker last seen Friday morning

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 34-year-old overdue hiker.
Police said Jessica Christine Lindstrom was last seen Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. near 51st Drive and West Deem Hills Parkway while hiking in the Deem Hills Recreation area.
Lindstrom is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and neon yellow shorts.
If you have any information, you are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.
