Man killed in shooting involving Mesa police

The shooting happened near 9th Avenue and Stapley Drive, according to the Mesa Police Department.

MESA, Ariz. — A man is dead after a shooting involving Mesa police on Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood north of Southern Avenue and Stapley Drive, according to the Mesa Police Department.

No officers were injured, police said.

>> This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is released.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

