Bodycam shows 26-year-old shot and killed by Phoenix police. Mom questions use of force

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Body-worn camera video shows the moments 26-year-old Robert Crockett was shot and killed by Phoenix police earlier this month.

It happened on Sept. 9 after Crockett allegedly carjacked a rideshare worker at gunpoint near 85th Avenue and Indian School in Phoenix, police claimed.

Through GPS, officers tracked the car to a home he was living at near 91st and Glendale avenues in Glendale.

When police arrived, they were able to escort a woman out of the home, then made contact to get Crockett out as well.

“The suspect ended up coming out of the house. He contacted the officers from a distance away. While he was in the driveway of the residence. It was at this time he removed a handgun from his possession, and pointed it at multiple officers and that’s when the officer-involved shooting occurred,” said Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix Police Department.

Bower said Robert died at the scene. He said the smell of propane delayed first responders from rendering aid after the shooting.

Ultimately, the gun Crockett had was a pellet gun resembling a semi-automatic handgun, police said.

>> The video below was edited by the Phoenix Police Department

Crockett, who lost his left arm in a car accident back in 2011, struggled with mental health and substance abuse according to his mother, who questioned why officers had to use that level of force.

“What happened to rubber bullets? What happened to the stun gun? Why was that not an option? He has one arm and weighs 150 pounds. Three police officers opened fire on him,” she said.

Non-lethal weapons were available at the scene at the time, police said.

“As far as how many were utilized and at what point they were utilized during this encounter is still under investigation," said Bower.

Family members said while Crockett wasn’t perfect, they say he wasn’t violent and never knew about him having a gun.

As she prepares to bury a son for a second time, Katie Crockett hopes to get more clarity into the investigation and shooting that took Robert, while also remembering his generous spirit.