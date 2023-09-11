Woman dies after shooting involving Prescott police

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at a home near Whipple and Merritt streets in Prescott, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A Department of Public Safety investigation is underway after Prescott police officers shot and killed a woman who allegedly pointed a gun at them over the weekend, a statement from the city's police department said.

Officers were called to a home near Whipple and Merritt streets around 5 p.m. for reports that several gunshots were heard in the area.

When they approached the house, a woman reportedly came outside and pointed a firearm at the officers, police said. Two officers from the department shot at the woman, wounding her.

First responders took the woman to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died. Authorities did not disclose her identity.

As per department policy, the DPS Major Incidents Division will handle the investigation.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed