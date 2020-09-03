PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a pickup truck near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road Monday morning.

Police said the pickup was making a turn when it hit the man in the wheelchair, who was in the crosswalk at the time.

The driver stayed at the scene and impairment is not believed to be a factor at this time.

Police said it was a slow-speed collision.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as police investigate.

MORE STORIES:

• Blind Gilbert teen with dream to play National Anthem at D-backs game to play it on Opening Day

• GOP votes to bar transgender girls from Arizona school sports, but battle’s not over

• Arizona bill seeks to limit private communication between teachers and students