A Republican-backed bill barring transgender girls and young women from competing in Arizona school sports narrowly passed the House last week. But the legislation could stall in the state Senate.

On this weekend’s “Sunday Square Off,” Arizona Republic reporter Andrew Oxford breaks down why supporters say it’s “pro-woman” and at least one opponent brands it the “show me your genitals” bill.

The bill passed the House on a party-line vote of 31-29.

Its fate in the Senate is murky.

If two Republicans defect, the legislation is dead.

Oxford says GOP Sens. Kate Brophy McGee and Heather Carter appear to be likely “no” votes.

Gov. Doug Ducey generally doesn’t comment on bills before they reach his desk. But this bill is opposed by major Valley businesses, a constituency that has the governor’s ear.

