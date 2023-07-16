Man found dead in Buckeye, death believed to be heat-related incident

Police said the man, who was in his 70s, left on a bike ride Sunday afternoon in the Sun City Festival area.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A man in Buckeye has died in an apparent heat-related incident while out on a bike ride, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

Police said the man, who was in his 70s, left on a bike ride Sunday afternoon in the Sun City Festival area and later failed to meet his wife at an agreed-upon location after getting a flat tire on his bike.

The man had been attempting to walk to the fire station on Wagner Complex Drive so his wife could pick him up. The woman contacted police at about 1:45 p.m. after he did not show up.

Police along with the Buckeye Fire Department began to search for the man and later found his body in the desert.

Police said it appears the man's death was caused by heat but the medical examiner's office will ultimately confirm if that's the case.

The man's name has not been released.

