A house's temperature got up to 114 degrees Friday. Surprise police officers bought the residents an air conditioner and fans.

An act of kindness amidst a stifling heat wave.

Example video title will go here for this video

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Two women in Surprise are much more comfortable -- and much less at risk of heat-related injuries s after some Surprise police officers took it on themselves to beat the heat.

Officers were called to a house at Ironwood and Hollyhock streets, the Surprise Police Department said. They found two elderly women in a house that had reached 114 degrees in some places. Officers found most of the house was un-air conditioned and the home's small A/C unit was overwhelmed by the Valley's record-setting temperatures.

The officers called Surprise Fire-Medical, which transported the women to the Surprise Senior Center to cool off. Then the officers went to a local store purchased air conditioners and fans for the house.