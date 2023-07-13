Friday will be Phoenix's 15th day in a row of 110+ degrees, but it's not record-breaking – yet

PHOENIX — The heat has been relentless so far this month in Phoenix.
Every afternoon in July has brought temperatures of 110 degrees or higher. Even our overnight lows are creeping up, staying in the 90s each night.
But heat isn't anything new in the Valley of the Sun. Here are the records and stats for extreme heat in Phoenix:
Top 5 hottest days in Phoenix
1. 122 degrees on June 26, 1990
2. 121 degrees on July 28, 1995
3. 120 degrees on June 25, 1990
4. 119 degrees on June 20 2017 and June 29, 2013
(Source: National Weather Service)
110-degree days
Earliest: May 8, 1989
Latest: 1911 had no 110-degree days
Average number of 110 degrees or greater days per year: 21
Greatest number of 110 degrees or greater days: 53 days in 2020
Longest stretch of 110 degrees or greater days 18 days, June 12-29, 1974
115-degree days:
Longest stretch of 115-degree days in Phoenix: 6 days, June 15-20, 2021
Most 115-degree days in a year: 14 days in 2020
Lows in the 90s stats:
Average mornings each summer with lows in the 90s: 7
Most days in a year with lows in the 90s: 28 days in 2020
