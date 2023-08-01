Man dies after being hit by vehicle near 47th Avenue and Thomas Road

Police said the man died after being hit by a vehicle near 47th Avenue and Thomas Road on Sunday night

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A man has died after being hit by a vehicle near 47th Avenue and Thomas Road Sunday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Authorities said when officers arrived on scene, they found the man on the ground in the roadway with a vehicle nearby.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died, according to police. His name has not been released.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene following the incident.