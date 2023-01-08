Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting near Black Canyon Highway and Camelback Road

A man's body was found Sunday morning near Black Canyon Highway and Camelback Road. Phoenix police said the man had been shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A man’s body was found early Sunday morning near Black Canyon Highway and Camelback Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police have identified the man as Justin Finch, 32. He had been shot, according to police.

Authorities said at 4:06 a.m., officers responded to a call about an unresponsive person inside an apartment. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man on the ground. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix Fire Department.

No arrest have been made at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness.

This is a developing story, further details will be released as they become available.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.





Related Articles I-Team: Family seeking justice 2 years after Chandler woman murdered





More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.