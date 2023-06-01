Do you know him? Police searching for this suspect after he shot a Scottsdale sergeant

Police said the officer is expected to survive after the incident Friday evening near 2nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

Police are searching for Kenneth Hearne, 37, after he allegedly shot a sergeant in downtown Phoenix Friday night, the Scottsdale Police Department said.

The sergeant was rushed to the hospital after the shooting. They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex near 2nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

Scottsdale police said officers with the Special Assignments Unit were serving a search warrant in the complex and were met at the front door by a woman and child who told police no one else was home.

Officers said while they removed the mother and child from the home; they recognized someone they believed to be the suspect in the hallway.

Police said the suspect ducked inside a room and started firing a gun through the wall, striking an SAU sergeant.

Police said officers and the suspect engaged in gunfire, at which point the suspect hopped over a second-story balcony and fled from the scene. Officers are still looking for the suspect at this time.

Watch the latest police update in the video player below:

Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari tweeted the shooting suspect is armed and urged the surrounding community to be alert. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes asked the public to avoid the area and expressed her concern for the Scottsdale officer.

Please avoid downtown Phoenix tonight if possible. Our thoughts are with the injured @ScottsdalePD officer and his family. https://t.co/fs0wubkmvl — Attorney General Mayes (@AZAGMayes) January 7, 2023

Officers shut down an area near 1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street during the investigation.

Valley Metro said eastbound light rail trains were also delayed.

Service Alert: Due to police activity, eastbound trains are currently picking up passengers at the westbound stations in the downtown area. Roosevelt/Central Ave, Van Buren/Central Ave, Washington/Central Ave, and 3rd St/Washington. #vmservice — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) January 7, 2023

Less than a month ago, a man was taken into custody for reportedly shooting at Phoenix police officers near 1st and Roosevelt streets, less than three blocks away.

Watch video from the scene in the player below:

If you have any information on Friday night's shooting, you are asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

HAPPENING NOW: Major police activity in downtown Phoenix. Roads are blocked around 2nd Ave and Roosevelt as a helicopter is searching from above. We will update with information as we get it. @12News pic.twitter.com/KZmdHWLkVV — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) January 7, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.